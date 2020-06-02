Hungary cbank says to resume bond purchases if warranted

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will resume bond purchases if justified, the bank said on Tuesday after it announced that it would not buy any government bonds from local banks this week.

The NBH scrapped its weekly tender for the first time since launching the purchases last month NBHT1, NBHT2.

“It is important to stress that the programme has not been ended,” the central bank said in a reply to Reuters questions.

It said the fixed income market has stabilized since the launch of the bond purchases in early May and yields have fallen substantially. The NBH said it would monitor the market and resume purchases “if warranted from the aspect of monetary transmission.”