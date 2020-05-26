Hungary cbank scales back bond purchases further at weekly tender

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank bought just 9.98 billion forints ($31.27 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday NBHT1, NBHT2, the lowest amount since launching its weekly debt purchase tenders at the beginning of May.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) bought 7.98 billion forints of 2030/A bonds at an average yield of 1.99%, and 2 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at a 2.48% average yield.

The NBH had launched the purchases to drive down longer-dated government debt yields. ($1 = 319.1600 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)