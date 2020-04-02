Hungarian cbank accepts all bids at first new deposit tender

BUDAPEST, April 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank accepted all the 655 billion forints ($1.96 billion) worth of bids submitted at its new one-week deposit tender on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

The bank offered the new one-week deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday in a surprise move that analysts said amounted to an “implicit rate hike” which halted the slide of the forint currency.

The NBH pays 0.9% to banks on the one-week deposit facility — equal to its base rate — and far more than its overnight deposit rate which is at -0.05%. ($1 = 334.0600 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)