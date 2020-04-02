Hungary cbank to pay HUF 250 bln into budget after its 2019 results

BUDAPEST, April 2 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday that after its 2019 results it will pay 250 billion forints ($752.85 million), an amount equalling over 0.52% of GDP, into the state budget as dividends.

The bank made a profit of 254.7 billion on its operations last year, it said in a statement.

“The payment of HUF 250 billion.. will help finance government expenditures,” the NBH said. “This measure provides greater room for manoeuvre to the government in the current pandemic situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus.” ($1 = 332.0700 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)