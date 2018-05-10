Hungary cbank offers IRS at tender, 10-year rate rises

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered a total of 50 billion forints ($189.20 million) worth of fixed-rate 5-year and 10-year interest rate swaps to banks on Thursday, the bank said on its Reuters page.

The bank offered 10 billion forints of 5-year interest rate swaps at 0.46 percent, the same as two weeks ago. It also offered 40 billion forints worth of 10-year IRS at 1.24 percent, up from 1.17 percent at the previous tender.

The swaps are part of the bank’s monetary policy tools announced in November. ($1 = 264.2700 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)