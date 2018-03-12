Hungary cbank sees no overheating risk in lending market

BUDAPEST, March 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank sees no signs of overheating in the lending market in the near future despite buoyant loan growth over the past year and banks signalling easier lending conditions, it said in an emailed response on Monday.

“The expected value of the credit-to-GDP gap as well as other indicators monitored do not signal a risk of overheating in the near future,” it told Reuters, adding that it saw scope for banks to compete on pricing before any foray into riskier lending.

The central bank said currently it saw no need for regulatory action to influence lending activity among commercial banks and that tighter rules on retail borrowing have been sufficient to keep resurgent lending within healthy limits. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)