Hungarian interbank rates jump about 40 bps as cbank tightened policy

BUDAPEST, April 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian short-term Budapest interbank market rates jumped about 40 basis points on Thursday after the central bank’s unexpected move to launch a new deposit tender at a rate of 0.9% that tightened monetary conditions.

According to Reuters page the 1-week interbank rate surged to 0.88% from 0.42% on Wednesday, while the 1-month interbank rate jumped to 0.88% from 0.45%. Interbank rates also jumped about 40 basis points on longer tenors, with the 9-month rate up at 0.85% from 0.47%.

Hungary’s central bank offered a new one-week deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday in a surprise move that analysts said amounted to an “implicit rate hike” which immediately halted the slide of the forint currency.

The NBH will pay 0.9% to banks on the one-week deposit facility — equal to its base rate — and far more than its overnight deposit rate which is at -0.05%. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)