UPDATE 1-Hungarian interbank rates jump on new cbank deposit facility

BUDAPEST, April 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian short-term interbank market rates jumped about 40 basis points on Thursday after the central bank launched a new deposit tender that tightened monetary conditions.

The National Bank of Hungary announced the new one-week deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday in a move that analysts said amounted to an “implicit rate hike” and that halted a slide in the forint currency.

The NBH will pay 0.9% to banks on the one-week deposit facility - equal to its key base rate and far more than its overnight deposit rate of -0.05% - and will hold the first tender for it on Thursday.

The 1-week interbank rate surged to 0.88% from 0.42% on Wednesday, while the 1-month interbank rate jumped to 0.88% from 0.45%, according to Refinitiv data. Interbank rates jumped about 40 basis points on longer tenors, with the nine-month rate up at 0.85% from 0.47%.

The forint rallied about 2% on Wednesday and extended gains on Thursday, from record lows near 370 versus the euro. It traded at 359.70 at 0928 GMT.

The forint fell on a mix of negative factors, including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus that triggered concerns over democratic values in the country, analysts have said.

Dismal PMI data also contributed to the slide.

“The Hungarian central bank was forced to send out a monetary policy signal pointing towards tighter financing conditions due to the collapse of the forint,” Commerzbank said in a note.

The central bank has so far accepted liquidity unlimitedly into the overnight depo, which served as the anchor for short-term rates.

With the new tool the NBH has created room for itself, and will be able to influence short-term interbank rates in a range, CIB Bank analysts added.

“The goal (for NBH) is still to achieve a stable exchange rate with the lowest possible interest rate,” they said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet)