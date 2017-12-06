FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank left rates on hold in unanimous Nov vote -minutes
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary cbank left rates on hold in unanimous Nov vote -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s Monetary Council voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold at the November 21 policy meeting, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

The central bank said last month it would start buying mortgage bonds to push yields lower on longer-dated government bonds and to encourage borrowers to choose fixed-rate housing loans.

“The Council would closely monitor developments in monetary conditions and would ensure the persistence of loose monetary conditions over a prolonged period by using the extended set of monetary policy instruments,” the minutes said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.