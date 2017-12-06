Hungary cbank left rates on hold in unanimous Nov vote -minutes

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s Monetary Council voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold at the November 21 policy meeting, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

The central bank said last month it would start buying mortgage bonds to push yields lower on longer-dated government bonds and to encourage borrowers to choose fixed-rate housing loans.

“The Council would closely monitor developments in monetary conditions and would ensure the persistence of loose monetary conditions over a prolonged period by using the extended set of monetary policy instruments,” the minutes said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)