Hungary's surprise June rate cut was unanimous decision -cbank minutes

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s surprise decision to cut the base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on June 23 was supported by all rate-setters, the bank said in the meeting’s minutes published on Wednesday.

It said that members of the Monetary Council agreed that “reducing the base rate was the most appropriate way to generally fine-tune interest rate conditions.” nS8N2DB08H

The bank added that “several members also pointed out that preserving stability continued to be a priority, and therefore an appropriate safety distance should be kept from a range close to zero.”

It also said that in case of downward economic risks, emphasis should be on the central bank’s lending and corporate bond programmes for companies as those had a more direct impact on investments. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)