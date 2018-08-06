Hungary would deserve ratings upgrade - cbanker

BUDAPEST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economic fundamentals would justify an upgrade in its credit rating, which may already happen next week, deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy said on Monday, referring to scheduled reviews by two rating agencies this month.

Nagy was cited by national news agency MTI as saying that Fitch and Standard and Poor’s have had a positive outlook on the country’s rating for almost a year.

MTI said a review by Standard and Poor’s is due on Aug. 17, while Fitch is scheduled to review Hungary’s rating on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)