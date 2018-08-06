FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 6, 2018 / 6:43 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Hungary would deserve ratings upgrade - cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economic fundamentals would justify an upgrade in its credit rating, which may already happen next week, deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy said on Monday, referring to scheduled reviews by two rating agencies this month.

Nagy was cited by national news agency MTI as saying that Fitch and Standard and Poor’s have had a positive outlook on the country’s rating for almost a year.

MTI said a review by Standard and Poor’s is due on Aug. 17, while Fitch is scheduled to review Hungary’s rating on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.