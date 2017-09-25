Hungarian central bank offers 643 mln euros worth of fx swaps to banks

BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank offered 643 million euros ($764.27 million) worth of fx swaps to banks at its tenders on Monday that are aimed to provide the local bank sector with forint liquidity, the central bank said on its Reuters page.

The National Bank of Hungary offered 322 million euros worth of 12-month fx swaps, and 161 million euros worth of 6-month fx swaps at tenders, on top of one-month and 3-month swaps. Results will be published later on Monday.

The bank said after its rate meeting last week that it wanted to boost the use of its fx swap tools in an attempt to maintain loose monetary conditions. ($1 = 0.8413 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)