BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will launch one-week foreign currency swap tenders to provide local banks with forint liquidity, it said on Monday after a call for banks to apply a corporate loan repayment moratorium.

The one-week swap tenders would be held every weekday in light of global and domestic financial market developments, the NBH said in a statement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)