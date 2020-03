BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank offered 308 million euros worth of fx swaps as forint liquidity to commercial banks on Monday at its weekly tender, more than a week ago, it said on its NBHP page.

The NBH offered 77 million euros worth of fx swaps on each of its 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month tenor. The result of the tender will be published on the NBHN page. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)