BUDAPEST, March 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has accepted total bids worth 228 million euros from commercial banks for its swaps providing forint liquidity at a Monday tender, in line with its offer, the National Bank of Hungary said on its Reuters page.

Bids were the highest for the 1-month swaps at 517 million euros. It provided 57 million euros each of the one-month swaps, of 3-month and 6-month swaps, and also of the 12-month tenor.