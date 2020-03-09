Market News
February 14, 2020 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary central bank accepts 241 mln euros worth of bids for swaps, above offer

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has accepted total bids worth 241 million euros from commercial banks for its swaps providing forint liquidity at a Monday tender, well above its offer of 92 million euros, the National Bank of Hungary said on its page.

Bids were the highest for the 1-month swaps at 464 million euros. It provided 172 million euros of the one-month swaps, and 23 million euros each of 3-month, 6-month swaps, and also of the 12-month tenor.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below