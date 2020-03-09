Hungary central bank accepts 241 mln euros worth of bids for swaps, above offer

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has accepted total bids worth 241 million euros from commercial banks for its swaps providing forint liquidity at a Monday tender, well above its offer of 92 million euros, the National Bank of Hungary said on its page.

Bids were the highest for the 1-month swaps at 464 million euros. It provided 172 million euros of the one-month swaps, and 23 million euros each of 3-month, 6-month swaps, and also of the 12-month tenor.