Hungary central bank accepts bids for forint liquidity swaps below its original offer

BUDAPEST, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has accepted total bids worth 176 million euros from commercial banks for its swaps providing forint liquidity at a Monday tender, below its original offer, the National Bank of Hungary said on its Reuters page.

The bank rejected all bids at its previous two fx swap tenders.

The central bank offered swaps worth 320 million euros at the tender on Monday. Bids were the highest for the 1-month swaps at 547 million euros.

It provided 44 million euros each of the one-month swaps, of 3-month and 6-month swaps, and also of the 12-month tenor.