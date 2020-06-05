Hungarian central banker Virag nominated for deputy governor - sources

BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Barnabas Virag, the central bank’s managing director in charge of monetary policy and economic analysis, has been nominated for the post of deputy governor of the bank, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

Virag will replace Marton Nagy, who unexpectedly resigned at the end of last month. Nagy was seen as the man responsible for many of the National Bank of Hungacenry’s complex policy measures in the past five years.

Parliament’s economic committee will hold a hearing on the new deputy governor nominee on June 9, according to a schedule published on parliament’s website.

The central bank declined comment.