Hungarian parliament committee to hear central bank's new deputy governor nominee on Tuesday

BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian parliament’s economic committee will hold a hearing of the National Bank of Hungary’s new deputy governor nominee on June 9, according to a schedule published on parliament’s website on Friday.

Parliament did not say who the nominee would be. The new deputy governor will be nominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to replace Marton Nagy who unexpectedly resigned at the end of last month. nL8N2DA1T9

The central bank declined comment.