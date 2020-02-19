Hungary cbank meets banks over rapid BUBOR rate rise -sources

BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank met local banks on Wednesday to discuss developments on the interbank market and told them a rapid rise in BUBOR rates over the past days was excessive, two market sources told Reuters.

But in an emailed statement to Reuters, the NBH said it did not currently see “moves in BUBOR quotations that would be unwarranted by market developments”, and that the meeting was part of regular consultations with local banks about interbank rates.