Hungary cbank offers collateralised loans to banks at tender

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank announced its collateralised loan tenders on Wednesday, offering liquidity to banks at a fixed rate of 0.9% on various maturities, the bank said on its pages.

Also on Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that it would offer the fixed collateralised loans to domestic open-ended investment funds, in order to support the government securities market and the real estate market.

The bank offered one-week, 3-month, 6-month, 12-month loans, as well as loans for 3 years and 5 years at the tender.

The fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument pumps more money into the banking system, and is aimed at supporting lending and government bond purchases by banks as part of measures aimed at offsetting the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)