Hungary cbank offers new one-week deposit to banks at fixed rate of 0.9%

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) announced a new one-week deposit facility for banks at a fixed rate of 0.9% on Wednesday in a move aimed at more efficient liquidity management.

The NBH said the first new deposit tender would be held on Thursday and the new tool could help reduce commercial banks’ stock of overnight deposits. The overnight deposit rate is still at -0.05%.

“The NBH will actively use the one-week deposit facility ... as long as liquidity trends make it necessary,” the NBH said in a statement on its website.

The forint, which plunged to new record lows past 369 to the euro on Wednesday, firmed to 366.85 after the announcement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)