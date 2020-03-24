Hungary cbank to hold news conference after rate meeting on Tuesday at 1430 GMT

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will hold an online press conference at 1430 GMT on Tuesday after the bank’s rate decision, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in a statement on Tuesday.

NBH Deputy Governor Marton Nagy will hold the press conference about the decision of the Monetary Council.

According to a Reuters poll, the bank is expected to leave key rates unchanged, although some analysts have pencilled in small rate cuts, while others say the bank could launch quantitative easing to dampen the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

In a March 16-19 Reuters poll, 13 of 15 economists said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) would leave its base rate HUINT=ECI steady at 0.9%. One analyst projected a 10-basis-point reduction, while another expects a 15-basis-point cut.