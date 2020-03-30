Healthcare
Hungary cbank to keep counter-cyclical capital buffer rate at 0 percent for longer

BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Monday that it was warranted to keep to keep banks’ counter-cyclical capital buffer rate at 0 percent for longer due to the expected adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The maintenance of the current countercyclical capital buffer rate of 0 percent following 1 April 2020 is warranted,” the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement. The NBH reviews the rate quarterly.

“Due to the expected financial and economic effects related to the pandemic, the development of a lending level justifying the introduction of the capital buffer may be delayed beyond what was previously expected.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

