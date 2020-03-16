Financials
Hungary central bank injects liquidity into banking sector

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank accepted total bids worth 748 million euros from commercial banks for its swaps providing forint liquidity at a Monday tender, way above its 308 million euro offer, the National Bank of Hungary said on its NBHN Reuters page.

Bids were the highest for the 1-month swaps at 760 million euros. It provided 297 million euros of the one-month swaps, 224 million euros of 3-month and 150 million euros of the 6-month swaps, and also 77 million euros of the 12-month tenor.

The total stock of the central bank’s fx swaps increased by 150 billion forints ($485.96 million), it said. ($1 = 308.67 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

