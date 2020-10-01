UPDATE 1-Risk aversion is main risk to Hungary CPI outlook -c.bank deputy gov

(Adds detail, more comments, forint)

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to tackle inflation risks stemming from renewed global risk aversion, which is the biggest risk to the inflation outlook now, deputy governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters on Thursday.

The bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit tool by 15 basis points to 0.75% last Thursday, which gave some support to the weakening forint.

At 0825 GMT, central Europe’s worst-performing currency, which sank to record lows at 370 per euro in April, traded 0.5% stronger on the day at 361.5 versus the euro, tracking the euro/dollar in what dealers said was a technical correction.

The Hungarian central bank will announce the interest rate on the one-week facility at around 0950 GMT.

“We still want to avoid this uncertain global environment raising inflation risks through any channel,” Virag said in an interview.

He said changing the one-week deposit tool is an appropriate way to handle risks stemming from higher risk aversion towards emerging markets, as it allows the bank to respond quickly and in a predictable manner, guiding expectations.

“With this tool the central bank can react quickly, however, predictability and the appropriate orientation of expectations are crucial,” he said.

Virag reiterated that the bank was committed to price stability amid the coronavirus pandemic, and was ready to use the appropriate tools if warranted by a change in the inflation outlook.

He also said the bank wanted to maintain a lasting presence in the bond market with its bond-purchase programme. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)