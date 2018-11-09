Hungary should be cautious about euro entry -PM Orban

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary must be cautious about adopting the euro as the country should remain open towards other parts of the world, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a conference of central bankers from China and the central and eastern European region.

“We belong to the more cautious camp,” Orban said with regard to European Union member states that have not yet adopted the single currency.

“We want to be an integral part of the European community while at the same time remaining open towards other regions and communities. This will also have to be expressed in our decision about the euro,” he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)