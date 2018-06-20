Hungary has no near-term plans to issue eurobonds - debt office

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary has no near-term plans to issue eurobonds - government bonds issued in major foreign currencies like the dollar, euro or yen - the deputy head of the country’s debt office said on Wednesday.

“In the coming years our foreign currency debt will remain relatively low, so we are seeing market possibilities but in the near future there is no plan for similar transactions,” Andras Rez said at Euromoney’s annual global bond investors forum. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)