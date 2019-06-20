Hungary debt agency bought back 2019/A bonds to ease liquidity squeeze

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s debt agency bought back some of outstanding 2019/A government bonds on Wednesday a few days before their expiry as an extraordinary measure to ease a liquidity squeeze in the banking system, the debt agency AKK said on Thursday.

The AKK said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions that on Monday 565 billion forints ($1.97 billion) worth of 2019/A bonds will expire, which it said was “expected to eliminate the liquidity shortage in the banking system.”

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) on Wednesday provided 463 million euros worth of forint liquidity to commercial banks via an extraordinary one-week foreign exchange swap tender to ease the temporary liquidity shortage, which has pushed up interbank rates. ($1 = 286.1000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)