Hungary mandates Deutsche Bank, Erste, J.P. Morgan for fx debt issue

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government debt agency (AKK) has mandated Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank and J.P. Morgan for a not yet specified foreign currency debt issuance transaction and to arrange an investor conference call on Monday at 1300 GMT, the AKK said.

“The AKK does not wish to provide further details at this stage ... about the transaction — its parameters and timing — linked to foreign currency debt issuance targeted in the annual 2018 financing plan,” it said in a statement.

In the annual issuance plan, the AKK said it had 2.3 billion euros ($2.71 billion) worth of foreign currency debt expiries this year, of which it planned to cover 1 billion euros with international bond issuance. ($1 = 0.8496 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)