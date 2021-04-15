Hungary may sell more T-bills, but plans no increase in long govt bond sales, debt agency head says

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to finance an increase in its 2021 budget deficit by using some debt financing buffers and possibly increasing treasury bills sales but it will not boost supply of long government bonds, the head of the debt agency told Reuters on Thursday.

The government said last month it would modify the 2021 budget to raise the deficit target to 7.5% of gross domestic product from 6.5%, because the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy hard. After contracting 5% in 2020, the economy may grow 4.3%, the government projections show. nL1N2LS298

“The debt financing plan will be modified later this month ... we have some buffers, for example we did not include EU RRF loans (Recovery and Resilience Facility) when we planned debt financing with the 6.5% deficit target,” Zoltan Kurali, chief executive officer of the government debt agency AKK said.

“We get more and more signals from the market that the planned 633 billion forints ($2.11 billion) T-bill issuance (for 2021) is too low, so we can react to market demand and increase that, but moderately, in line with market demand,” he said.

But Kurali said the AKK had no intention of increasing the supply of long government bonds and did not plan to issue any benchmark euro or dollar foreign-currency bonds this year.

“A yuan bond issue is not excluded, but for the time being we are not working on this,” he added.

Last November, Hungary raised 2.5 billion euros from a dual-tranche Eurobond sale to pre-finance debt maturing in 2021.

The government finances debt from forint bond issuance and continued debt sales to households this year, in line with its strategy of keeping foreign-currency debt below 20% of total debt.

Kurali said Hungary increased the average duration of its debt by 1.3 years last year and pre-financed 2021 maturities, expecting a repricing in markets this year.

“We expected that there would be a rise in U.S. yields ... but the interesting thing about the change ... was the pace and the volatility that characterized U.S. bond markets,” he said.

“In the short term, we can see a significant correlation in Hungarian yields with U.S. yields.”

He said he did not see a risk of tapering globally this year and early next year, adding that “this does not mean that the yield curve would not steepen or yields would not rise.”

Hungary will issue a 30-year green forint-denominated government bond at an auction next Thursday, on Earth Day, the first of three auctions planned for this year.

The central bank said on Monday that it would buy the green bonds as part of its massive asset-purchase programme, which has been supporting the domestic market. nL1N2M50H0 ($1 = 299.9200 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)