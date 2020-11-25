UPDATE 1-Hungary has no need to place new forex debt until 2023, daily reports

(Adds detail, quotes, context)

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary has no need to issue more foreign currency bonds until at least the beginning of 2023 and plans to place no debt in foreign currency, Finance Minster Mihaly Varga told the daily Vilaggazdasag in an interview published on Wednesday.

Hungary placed 2.5 billion euros of debt in international markets this month, allowing safe debt financing, even as a row with the European Union about blocking the EU’s 2021-2027 budget roiled markets.

“With the 2.5 billion euro placement in November we now have to issue no new FX debt until early 2023,” Varga said. “We can await economic developments and make decisions from a calmer position.”

Varga said the row with the EU would not undermine Hungary’s finances, although it necessitated several scenarios for budget planning for next year, including one in which there were no funds coming from the EU at all.

Varga said an optimal outcome of the EU budget row could still leave the country with billions of euros worth of EU funding, adding that the turmoil had not affected the forint currency to such an extent as to cause worries.

“The forint follows regional currencies, reacting to the moves of the dollar and the euro,” he said, repeating that the government had no foreign exchange target.

Hungary will launch a three-year plan to reduce the impact of a 6.4% economic contraction this year and a budget deficit of around 9% of economic output, compared to pre-pandemic plans for 1%. State debt will jump to 78%-80% from 65.4% in 2019.

The minister said he expected the economy to rebound sharply once the coronavirus pandemic passes with mass inoculations, while he expected inflation to stay within the central bank’s 2%-4% tolerance range aside from occasional spikes. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)