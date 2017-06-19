FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 2:06 PM / in 2 months

Hungary's central bank offers to accept HUF 275 bln of 3mo depos

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank offers to accept 275 billion forints ($999.89 million) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, and could keep it there at least until the second quarter of 2019, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

But the bank is likely to lower its 500 billion-forint cap on 3-month deposits further at its meeting, analysts said. ($1 = 275.0300 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

