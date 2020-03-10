Hungary govt ready to intervene in economy to offset virus impact - minister

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is ready to intervene in the economy with measures if needed to offset the economic impacts from the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

“The economic consequences will be much longer term, than its human impacts,” Varga told a business conference, adding that the budget had adequate reserves to tackle the economic difficulties.

“We are prepared to help economic players with an intervention in the economy...if the crisis deepens,” Varga added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)