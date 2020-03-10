Hungary cbank chief urges programme to boost new home building

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Hungary should boost new home building further with a programme until 2030 in order to fuel economic growth, the governor of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Tuesday.

Gyorgy Matolcsy also told a business conference that Hungary should double loan penetration as there was still room to grow in the stock of corporate and household loans per GDP.

He said every 1% rise in the loan stock could boost GDP by 0.25%.

Matolcsy said the central bank would continue to support financing for small and medium businesses via its growth bond programme and via the stock exchange. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)