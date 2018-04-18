Hungarian central bank sees lending boom -deputy governor

BUDAPEST, April 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy needs faster growth in lending to sustain its expansion, central bank deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.

Nagy told a conference that corporate lending growth could rise to an annual 10-15 percent, while growth in household lending should be even faster, and this should go together with a rise in wages.

“Lending, incomes and investments must rise in tandem, all three are necessary ... for sustainable convergence,” Nagy said, projecting a lending boom for the next 12 years. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)