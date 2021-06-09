Hungary PM proposes $2 bln income tax rebate for 2022 election year

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday he would propose a 550 billion to 580 billion forint ($1.93 billion to $2.04 billion) income tax rebate for families next year if economic growth exceeds current government forecasts.

Orban said if growth in 2021 reaches 5.5%, above the governemnt’s 4.3% forecast, those earning the average wage or less should get a personal income tax refund in the first two months of the 2022 election year. ($1 = 284.85 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)