April 8, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Hungary's election could produce record turnout -ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliamentary election on Sunday could produce the highest turnout on record, ruling Fidesz party parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas said, adding that it would give strong legitimacy to the next parliament.

Turnout reached 68.13 percent by 1630 GMT, data from the National Election Office showed. Voting officially closed at 1700 GMT. However, local media broadcast images of voters still queuing up to cast their ballots at a number of polling stations. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Adrian Croft)

