April 10, 2018 / 8:27 AM / in 10 hours

Hungarian opposition daily Magyar Nemzet to shut down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian broadsheet daily Magyar Nemzet, one of two opposition daily newspapers, will close its operations from Wednesday after 80 years in print, the publisher said in a statement cited by news website Index.hu on Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet is owned by tycoon Lajos Simicska, once an ally of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban who fell out with him and became one of his staunchest opponents in the election campaign. Orban won Sunday’s election by a landslide.

The publisher will also shut down Lanchid Radio, a sister radio station. The group’s flagship company, news television Hir TV, will undergo changes, the statement said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

