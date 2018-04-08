FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2018 / 6:48 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Hungary to release first preliminary election results at 1930 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s National Election Office expects to start publishing preliminary results of Sunday’s parliamentary election at around 1930 GMT, said its head, Ilona Palffy.

Interim data at 1630 GMT showed voter turnout at 68.13 percent, exceeding final turnout in the past three elections.

Voters were no longer allowed to join queues at polling stations from 1700 GMT, but some polling stations stayed open to allow those already in line to cast their ballots. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Andrew Roche)

