April 10, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Hungary build on ties with Poland, Bavaria - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to build on diplomatic ties with Poland and the German region of Bavaria in his new term in office following their direct support for his re-election bid, Orban told a news conference on Tuesday.

Orban also said the government had not yet discussed the issue of George Soros’ Budapest-based Central European University, which announced on Monday an agreement to open a new satellite campus in neighbouring Vienna. (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Alison Williams)

