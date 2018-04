BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory after preliminary results from Sunday’s election showed voters handing him a third successive term in power and a two-thirds majority in parliament.

“We have won,” Orban told a crowd of cheering supporters. “Hungary has won a great victory.”

He added: “High turnout has cast aside all doubts.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by Andrew Roche)