BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will address the public soon, as the results of Sunday’s election come in, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen said.

Semjen thanked voters who turned out in unexpectedly high numbers for the vote, which could give right-wing nationalist Orban a third successive term in power. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by Andrew Roche)