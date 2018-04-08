REFILE-Hungarian Socialist leaders resign on election defeat

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - The presidency of Hungary’s main left-wing opposition party, the Socialists, tendered its resignation on Sunday after a crushing defeat by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist Fidesz, Socialist Party President Gyula Molnar said.

“We regard ourselves responsible for what happened, (and) we have acknowledged the decision of voters,” he told Socialist supporters and journalists.

Orban won a third straight term in power at the election, and his party may also retain its two-thirds majority in parliament. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Peter Cooney)