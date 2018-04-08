FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 8, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Interim turnout at Hungary's election higher than in 2002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary election reached 53.64 percent by 1300 GMT on Sunday, a higher interim tally than in 2002, when turnout in the second round of that election was 53.59 percent, National Election Office data showed.

In the previous election in 2014, turnout at 1300 GMT was 45.02 percent. Some pollsters said voter turnout above 70 percent could signal efficient mobilisation by the opposition, which may cause Fidesz to lose its parliamentary majority .

Polls close at 1700 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.