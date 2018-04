BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary election reached 42.3 percent by 1100 GMT on Sunday, the highest interim tally since 2002, National Election Office data showed.

In the previous election in 2014 turnout at 1100 GMT was 34.4 percent. Some pollsters said voter turnout above 70 percent could signal efficient opposition mobilisation, which may cause Fidesz to lose its parliamentary majority. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Janet Lawrence)