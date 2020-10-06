Hungary's university reform is illegal, EU top court says

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Union’s top court said on Tuesday that Hungary’s reform of higher education rules, which forced a university founded by George Soros to move most of its activities out of the country, was in breach of EU law.

Under the reform, passed in 2017, foreign-registered universities can no longer operate in Hungary unless they also provide courses in their home countries, a provision that the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday was incompatible with EU law.

The Central European University transferred the bulk of its courses out of Hungary after a long battle between Hungarian-born Soros, who promotes liberal causes through his charities, and the government of Viktor Orban. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alison Williams)