Hungary to replace anti-Brussels billboards next week -PM aide

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary will replace anti-Brussels billboards next week that have provoked a threat to kick the ruling Fidesz Party out of the European Parliament’s main conservative group, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Asked about an ultimatum from European conservative EPP group leader Manfred Weber, who has demanded Hungary get rid of billboards attacking European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Gulyas said the billboards would be replaced by others touting Orban’s plans to increase the birth rate.

“If this means the billboards, the government has approved the plan about the protection of families, so from next week, these billboards will be on display,” Gulyas said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Peter Graff)