Hungary says EU's economic rescue plan "unfair" - finance minister

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Union’s planned 750 billion-euro economic stimulus plan is unfair towards Hungary, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

“In its present form, the economic rescue plan is unfair towards Hungary, as in essence it has been tailor-made to help southern member states,” Varga said in a video on his official Facebook page.

Varga said the EU should adopt a “fair and proportionate” plan to alleviate the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alex Richardson)