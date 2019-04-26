Hungary, Factors to watch, April 26

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - MKB Bank to present 2018 results (0900)

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to hold annual general meeting.

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS

POLL-Hungarian interest rates seen rising slowly, no change on April 30

Analysts expect Hungary’s central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting on April 30, but a slow rise in interbank interest rates may continue this year and next, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

TABLE-Hungary sells more bonds than planned, yields rise

CEE MARKETS-Oil stocks reverse gains, Poland halts Russian oil imports

Shares of oil groups PKN Orlen PKN.WA and MOL MOLB.BU dragged stock indexes in Warsaw and Budapest lower on Thursday after Poland and Germany suspended imports of Russian crude via a major pipeline, citing poor quality.

Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to talk on polluted Russian oil

Representatives of Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine will meet on Friday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to discuss how to solve the problem of polluted Russian oil, Poland’s pipeline operator PERN said on Thursday night.

Putin: nothing wrong with us giving passports to east Ukraine residents

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was nothing wrong with easing rules for residents of Ukrainian rebel regions to receive Russian passports, a decision that prompted condemnation and calls for more sanctions against Moscow. Speaking to reporters at the end of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Putin said Poland, Romania and Hungary grant citizenship to their ethnic kin outside their borders and he saw no reason why Russia could not do the same. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)